Travel

Health experts suggest decreased activity, COVID test after holiday travel

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The nation's top health officials are warning that recent travelers are at an increased risk of possibly spreading COVID-19 after the Thanksgiving holiday.

"Decrease unnecessary activity," said Admiral Brett Giroir, Assistant Secretary of Health "you've had a time where you could have been exposed, make really sure you adhere 100% to mask-wearing, to avoiding crowds."

Travel numbers were considerably lower than last year, but experts said Thanksgiving weekend was the busiest travel period since the height of the pandemic.

COVID-19 hospitalizations reached record highs over the week and surpassed previous surges with no signs of slowing down.

Top health experts said recommendations and restrictions that are in place likely will not be lifted.

"We're getting into colder weather in an even larger holiday season as people travel to come back and forth for Christmas," said Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Giroir also recommends getting tested within days of your return home.

"Once you get back to your location, you should decrease unnecessary activities for about a week and if you can get tested in three or five days, that's also a very good idea," he said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelphiladelphiaair travelcoronavirusthanksgivingchristmas
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Armed robbery suspect killed by customer: Police
Bucks County woman gunned down while sitting in vehicle
Moderna asking US, European regulators to OK its virus shots
LIVE: Watch Action News 'The Rush'
More school districts revert to all-virtual learning following Thanksgiving holiday
President-elect Biden twists ankle while playing with dog
AccuWeather Alert: Strong Storm Risk
Show More
NJ couple fights to save historic lighthouse from rising river
Source: Pa. lawmaker gets positive COVID test at Trump meeting
Sources: Eagles rookie Jalen Hurts getting first-team reps at QB
Key question in Cosby appeal: Does defendant's past matter?
United has started shipping COVID-19 vaccine: Source
More TOP STORIES News