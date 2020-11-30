Health experts suggest decreased activity, COVID test after holiday travel

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The nation's top health officials are warning that recent travelers are at an increased risk of possibly spreading COVID-19 after the Thanksgiving holiday."Decrease unnecessary activity," said Admiral Brett Giroir, Assistant Secretary of Health "you've had a time where you could have been exposed, make really sure you adhere 100% to mask-wearing, to avoiding crowds."Travel numbers were considerably lower than last year, but experts said Thanksgiving weekend was the busiest travel period since the height of the pandemic.COVID-19 hospitalizations reached record highs over the week and surpassed previous surges with no signs of slowing down.Top health experts said recommendations and restrictions that are in place likely will not be lifted."We're getting into colder weather in an even larger holiday season as people travel to come back and forth for Christmas," said Dr. Anthony Fauci.Giroir also recommends getting tested within days of your return home."Once you get back to your location, you should decrease unnecessary activities for about a week and if you can get tested in three or five days, that's also a very good idea," he said.