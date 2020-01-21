4 injured, including 2-year-old child, in house fire in Holmesburg

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Officials said a two-year-old boy was transported to the hospital unresponsive and three others were injured following a fire in the city's Holmesburg section Monday morning.

The fire started just after 6 a.m. on the 4600 block of Kendrick Street.

According to officials, the boy suffered from smoke inhalation and was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

EMBED More News Videos

Chopper 6 over the aftermath of a fire in the city's Holmesburg section, January 20, 2020



Deputy Fire Chief Vincent Mulray said three other adults were injured in the fire. He said the boy's 29-year-old mother was located in the basement, and two other adults, a 56-year-old female and a 55-year-old male, were found on the first floor. All were taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital for smoke inhalation. There is no word on their conditions.

A dog and two cats were killed in the blaze.

Authorities say it remains unclear how the fire started, but they say it seems like it originated in the basement.

Neighbors say their hearts go out to the victims, especially the little toddler.

"Definitely praying for these people, you know, thank God they are alive," said Paul Melnick.

"Anytime, even if you don't know a kid, if you hear a kid is injured or anything happens to him you can't help but cry or just feel lots of sympathy," said Tiffany Kepler.

Mulray said there were no working smoke detectors in the home. He stressed the importance of having working smoke detectors, closing the door to the room when you sleep and having an exit plan in place in case of a fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiachild injuredfirehouse fire
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ to allow outdoor graduations, pro sports
Walk-up ordering at Philly restaurants now allowed
Del. lifts ban on short-term rentals; allows for larger outdoor gatherings
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
City works to relocate homeless from airport
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
Show More
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
AccuWeather: Clouds To Sun, Nice and Warm Today
More TOP STORIES News