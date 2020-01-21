4 injured, including 2-year-old child, in house fire in Holmesburg

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3209924" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chopper 6 over the aftermath of a fire in the city's Holmesburg section, January 20, 2020

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Officials said a two-year-old boy was transported to the hospital unresponsive and three others were injured following a fire in the city's Holmesburg section Monday morning.The fire started just after 6 a.m. on the 4600 block of Kendrick Street.According to officials, the boy suffered from smoke inhalation and was transported to the hospital in critical condition.Deputy Fire Chief Vincent Mulray said three other adults were injured in the fire. He said the boy's 29-year-old mother was located in the basement, and two other adults, a 56-year-old female and a 55-year-old male, were found on the first floor. All were taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital for smoke inhalation. There is no word on their conditions.A dog and two cats were killed in the blaze.Authorities say it remains unclear how the fire started, but they say it seems like it originated in the basement.Neighbors say their hearts go out to the victims, especially the little toddler."Definitely praying for these people, you know, thank God they are alive," said Paul Melnick."Anytime, even if you don't know a kid, if you hear a kid is injured or anything happens to him you can't help but cry or just feel lots of sympathy," said Tiffany Kepler.Mulray said there were no working smoke detectors in the home. He stressed the importance of having working smoke detectors, closing the door to the room when you sleep and having an exit plan in place in case of a fire.The cause of the fire is still under investigation.