59-year-old man shot in chest in Holmesburg

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital.It happened just after 11 p.m. Sunday on the 8100 block of Erdrick Street, near Frankford Avenue and Rhawn Street, in the Holmesburg section of the city.Police say the man was shot once in the chest.The victim was taken to the hospital where he is listed in stable condition.No arrests have been made.