Health & Fitness

Holy Redeemer Hospital staff cheer 98-year-old's 'triumphant win' over COVID-19

MEADOWBROOK, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A 98-year-old woman was released from the hospital after recovering from COVID-19.

Health care workers at Holy Redeemer Hospital in Meadowbrook, Montgomery County cheered on as Rita was discharged Thursday.

She had spent 17 days at the hospital.

RELATED: Share your coronavirus story with Action News

Holy Redeemer Health System said the team wanted to give Rita a proper send-off for her "triumphant win" over the coronavirus.

They all posed for a photo, with Rita even giving a thumbs up.

"Thank you everyone who worked together to send Rita back home!!!" Holy Redeemer Health System posted on Facebook.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessabington townshipcoronavirushospitalsfeel goodcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
Show More
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
Man shot multiple times in North Philadelphia
Fire truck adorned with flag tips over in Bucks County
More TOP STORIES News