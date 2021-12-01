'Home Alone' house listed on Airbnb for 1-night stay

Airbnb has posted a listing, hosted by older brother Buzz McCallister, of the timeless Chicago-area home, exactly as it served in the 1990 Christmas classic, "Home Alone".
RELATED: 5 reasons we still love 'Home Alone' 25 years later
get ready to celebrate the holidays on the most boring street in the united states of america... because the timeless house where the home alone story began is officially bookable on airbnb. 🎄— Airbnb (@Airbnb) December 1, 2021
filthy animals can request to book on december 7 at 1pm CT. https://t.co/HcTybz2Dd8 pic.twitter.com/JSm59Jeo1C
The home is available for four people to stay for one night only on Sunday, Dec. 12. You can bid on a chance to win the overnight stay for $25 (plus taxes and fees) starting on Tuesday, Dec. 7 at 11 a.m. by clicking here.
The listing is part of a holiday promotion of the new Disney+ remake, "Home Sweet Home Alone".
RELATED: Watch the new trailer for 'Home Sweet Home Alone' on Disney+