Home falls down sandy bluff along Lake Michigan shoreline in Michigan

WHITE RIVER TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- A western Michigan lakefront home has fallen down a sandy bluff in an area plagued by erosion.

WOOD-TV reports that Muskegon County officials had been monitoring the condition of the White River Township home which toppled over about 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Neighbor Bob Lloyd told WZZM-TV that he heard a sound "and could just see the house going."

The home's owner was at another property when it fell. She wanted neighbors to pitch in for a shoreline rock wall to slow erosion but ran out of time.

Storms have caused beach erosion, flooding and damage to seawalls and roads.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
michigancollapsebeach erosionu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Marchers accused of wearing blackface during Mummers Parade
One year after tragedy, South Philly String Band takes top honor
1 injured in hit-and-run crash on Roosevelt Boulevard
Police sergeant, driver injured in Broad Street crash
Armed robbers attack owner, tie up family at Delco salon: Police
Multiple shootings leave several dead in violent start to 2020 in Philly
Arrest made in shooting of 15-year-old in West Philadelphia
Show More
New FDA guideline to require 2 food label columns
AccuWeather: Sun To Rain
Baby born without skin celebrates his 1st birthday
VIDEO | Dog rescued after falling through ice in river
Bobbi Kristina Brown's ex-boyfriend Nick Gordon dies at 30
More TOP STORIES News