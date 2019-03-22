Philadelphia home in jeopardy after faulty construction collapses after heavy rain

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5208948" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Family home in jeopardy after faulty construction next door in Fishtown. John Rawlins reports during Action News at 5 p.m. on March 20, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The family was waiting for an engineer's report to see if their home could be salvaged. Apparently, Thursday's heavy rains gave them the answer. The added weight of the water causing the home to collapse further. Now, more than half of the house is gone."It just felt like a rumble, says neighbor Rich Kelly. "Sort of what we had a few years back when we had a little earthquake.""And I had a feeling it was going to happen cause we knew the rain was coming today," added Fishtown resident Valerie Capasso.The home at 2622 Tulip Street had the misfortune of being next door to a row home where officials say a contractor accidentally breached a load bearing wall. The owner of the home was too upset to talk.Family friend Nancy Clipner says, "The father is in a nursing home I guess and the mother just passed away not too long ago."The only saving grace was four construction workers who risked their lives to go into the badly damaged home to try and retrieve whatever belongings they could for the family.Kelly says, "They were so happy when they got all those belongings and they took them out of there and was able to salvage something out of it. I thought that was the best part of the day, made a bad thing good, you know what I mean?"It was just last month a mile away in the 600 block of East Thompson, poor renovation work in one house triggered a demolition that ended up destroying a second house.Residents feel the city needs to do more to address unscrupulous contractors doing shoddy work."You got these contractors and they hire fly by nighters to do it and that's it," says Clipner.Capasso adds, "Contractors are coming in, they're not doing things the right way, they're taking short cuts."And Frannie Kelly says, "L&I should go out there and make sure they got their permits and place them on the window, rather than doing this stuff under the table."Mayor Kenney and officials say they continue to be outraged by what they call the negligent construction practices that lead to the collapses and threatened public safety.