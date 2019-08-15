Neighbor's home surveillance camera captures chaotic scene during Philadelphia shooting standoff

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The chaotic moments when shots first rang out in a standoff that would subsequently injure nine police officers, six by gunfire, in North Philadelphia Wednesday afternoon were captured on a neighbor's surveillance camera.

Eric Garrity lives across the street from the scene of the incident on the 3700 block of North 15th Street. Garrity's ring camera captured the moments when officers entered the home to serve a warrant around 4:30 p.m.

In the video, gunshots can be heard ringing out in rapid succession as people walking on the street are seen scrambling for cover.

Just about one minute into the video, one officer can be seen tumbling out the front door of the house as another rushes to his side to help him get farther away from the active gunfire.

Later, two officers can be seen helping a third, who appears to be suffering from a gunshot wound, hobble down the street to safety. All this occurring as a throng of officers are positioned behind parked cars with their guns trained on the home.

"The shooter fired multiple rounds. Officers returned fire - many of whom had to escape through windows and doors to get away from a barrage of bullets," said Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross.

Two police officers remained trapped inside of the home for several hours.

The gunman surrendered to authorities shortly after midnight Thursday.

He was taken to Temple University for evaluation and was released a few hours later.

All the police officers who were shot have been released from the hospital.

Ross said one officer who was injured in an accident on the way to the scene remains at Einstein Medical Center.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
north philadelphiatioga nicetown (philadelphia)philly newsshootingstandoffphiladelphia policesurveillance video
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Commissioner: 'Unorthodox' tactics helped end Philadelphia standoff
6 Philly officers shot; suspect surrenders after hourslong standoff
Attorney details what led to suspect's surrender in Philly standoff
Road closures and detours remain in place in area of police standoff
LISTEN: Radio broadcasts reveal chaotic situation during Philly active shooter incident
Philly father recounts call from daughter during active shooter incident
AccuWeather: Stray shower today, humid into the weekend
Show More
VIDEO from the scene of the Police Shooting
Lightning sets beach umbrella shed on fire in Ocean City
Businesses in Haddonfield helping flood victims
Tina Fey stops at Kimmel Center to promote 'Mean Girls'
Dow plunges 800 points after recession signs emerge
More TOP STORIES News