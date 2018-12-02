Boil water advisory remains in effect in lower Bucks County

Yardley Makefield Fire Companies 105 South Main Street Yardley and 652 Stony Hill Road, Lower Makefield Twp

Residents in Lower Bucks County are dealing with a boil water advisory that has been in effect since Thursday.Pennsylvania American Water says 12,600 customers in Yardley, Lower Makefield, and portions of Falls Township should boil their drinking water before using it."Water should be boiled for a minimum of one minute before consumption and food preparation until further notice," Pennsylvania American Water said.However, the water is safe for showering, bathing and doing laundry without boiling first.They issued the alert Thursday due to high levels of turbidity, or cloudiness, in the water caused by mechanical control issues within the water plant."At this time, we are unable to provide an estimate of when the boil advisory will be lifted," water officials said Friday.The Yardley Borough Police Department is handing out free cases of water beginning at 9:30 a.m. Sunday at Yardley Boro Hall.Water tankers are also available for customers between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. at the following locations:"It's hard to find bottled water. There's been a mass sale last night. All the stores sold out immediately," Yardley resident Karen Hunter said.Local restaurant operators are doing their best to stay open; they too have to stop at the clean water sites."We need clean water to wash off all our vegetables with, to sanitize our workstations, to wash our hands, make sure we are keeping up to code with the health department, and keep our guests safe to eat the food and drink our drinks," Matt Sindoni of the Continental Tavern said.Pennsylvania American Water says their team made progress this weekend making repairs to the plant, and they are in the process of stabilizing the treatment plant.In addition, they say they will consult Sunday with the Department of Environmental Protection to begin conducting water sampling throughout the distribution system, which is required before the boil advisory can be lifted.The Department of Environmental Protection requires two consecutive days of sampling results with no signs of bacteria in order to lift the advisory.Pennsylvania American Water said it will send an update when it is once again safe to drink water from the tap.------