FYI Philly

Checking out the new digs at The Hamilton

EMBED <>More Videos

We visit new living quarters in Logan Square with plenty of amenities to share.

The new digs at The Hamilton
There are new apartments in Logan Square and as Melissa Magee found out it's not just beau-tiful rooms but plenty of amenities.


The Hamilton | Facebook
1520 Hamilton Street Philadelphia, PA 19130
484-269-5229
----------

Check 6abc.com and FYI Philly on Facebook for more Weekend Action and other events going on around the region.
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/6abcfyiphilly
Subscribe to our 6abc Community Newsletter: Text 6ABC to 22828 (Texting/data rate may apply.) Sign up online.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
home & gardencenter city philadelphiafyi phillyfyi home
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FYI PHILLY
FYI Philly: It's (almost) spring time in the city
FYI Philly: Martin Guitar
Alessi recipes: Cioppino and Spring Asparagus; Baby Kale Quinoa
Made in Philly: Haddonfield's Secret Garden's Kombucha
TOP STORIES
2 found dead in West Norriton Township, Pa. home
Police: 2 teens found shot to death in Wilmington home
3,200 pounds of cocaine seized at NJ port, largest in 25 years
Preschool in Center City evacuated for structural damage
Nebraska police "pull over" Mustang made entirely of snow
Eagles sign Jason Peters to 1-year contract
Teen shot multiple times in SW Philly
Show More
Fire rips through 3 North Philadelphia businesses
'Car hoarder' has collection removed
Last chance to use Payless gift cards
Boy, 14, stabbed to death over brownie, friend says
AccuWeather: Sunshine, Blustery Today
More TOP STORIES News