Consumer Reports tests best cotton bed sheets

Consumer Reports tests best cotton bed sheets - Nydia Han reports during Action News at 4:30pm on February 21, 2019.

By
The prices of bed sheets are all over the board these days, from $20 to $30 dollars for budget brands to hundreds of dollars for luxury linens. So which ones hold up and provide a good value?

Consumer Reports testers put multiple brands of cotton sheets, from low-end to high, through the wringer - including an entire year's worth of washing and drying to see if they fit or failed.

Expert testers at Consumer Reports first put the fitted sheets through a strength test. Then, they checked to see whether the sheets fit foam and spring mattresses of different depths, including 8, 10, 14 and 18 inches.

Next, the sheets were washed and dried 25 times to replicate a year's worth of laundering.

Samples cut from the sheets were measured before and after washing. The results were surprising.

"Out of the package, all the sheets we tested fit on a regular queen size mattress. But after a year's worth of washings only half of them did," said Enrique de Paz, Consumer Reports Tester.

After 15 washings, testers couldn't get the Casper Cool Supina queen set (retail: $143) to fit on any of the mattresses.

Amazon Pinzon 400 TC Egyptian Cotton Sateen sheets (retail: $43) were also tough. It took a lot of effort to get the four corners over the edges of any of the mattresses.

What about high -end, expensive sheets? The Porto sheets from luxury brand Frette (retail: $725) fit all but the thickest mattresses well, with little shrinkage. But CR testers found some sheets that performed better for a lot less money.

The Matouk Sierra queen sheets (retail: $336) are pricey, but they're the only sheets tested that fit an 18-inch mattress after a year's worth of washings, so they could save you money over the long run.

The LL Bean Pima Percale sheets (retail $148) fit the mattresses up to 14 inches well with little shrinkage after 25 washes. They got excellent marks for strength and are a Consumer Reports Best Buy.

CR says another good option is Brooklinen Luxe Core (retail: $129). Its sheets will fit a 14-inch mattress or shorter. They're on the softer side and earned a Very Good rating for both fit and shrinkage.

To read the full story from Consumer Reports, CLICK HERE.

