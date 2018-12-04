HOME & GARDEN

Creative displays for holiday cards

EMBED </>More Videos

Some creative ways to display holiday cards: Alicia Vitarelli reports on Action News at 4 p.m., December 4, 2018

By
'Tis the season for all of the beautiful holiday cards to start arriving in the mail.


If you're looking for clever new ways to display them around your home from basic to basically brilliant we've tapped a local pro for some tips.

Professional organizer Rose Miller is all about making old things new.

It's all about repurposing and reusing what you have, keeping it out of the landfill and finding a new love for it.

In the video above, 6abc's Alicia Vitarelli talks to Miller about finding gorgeous ways to display the pictures of all of the people you love and making it part of your decor.
Related Topics:
homeholiday
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HOME & GARDEN
Boil water advisory lifted in Lower Bucks County
Protect your home from the unexpected with American Water Resources
Boil water advisory in Bucks Co.; Pennsbury schools closed
PECO Lights up the Holiday's Sweepstakes
Dann Cuellar celebrates Thanksgiving with the Rowe family
More Home & Garden
Top Stories
No charges for Philly cop after fatal shooting; new video released
Postal worker discovers 2 dead outside of Whitemarsh home
Brother of Eagles player Derek Barnett killed in hit-and-run
Video shows dirt bikes, ATVs on Art Museum steps
Mourners patiently wait to pay respects to George H.W. Bush
AccuWeather: Very Cold Overnight
Hammonton firefighters deliver letters to Santa
Mayor Kenney's father dies suddenly
Show More
Committee hears assault claims against former Murphy staffer
Box truck, 4 cars involved in crash on Roosevelt Blvd. Extension
Philadelphia's 2018 murder rate passes last year's total
Burger King trolls McDonald's with 'Whopper Detour' promotion
Wallet missing for 4 years found at Hersheypark
More News