holiday lights

'Ditto': Neighbor's witty response to extravagant Christmas display next door

By Larissa Waterson
A resident in Morphett Vale, near Adelaide, South Australia, had a hilarious response to an extravagant Christmas light display on the property next door.

When the occupants of a house on Emmerson Drive pulled out all the stops to light up their home in festive colors, their neighbor made it clear they weren't interested in making it a competition.

This video shows the eye-popping light decor on one of the houses, before slowly panning across to reveal a message of defeat from the neighboring home that reads simple: "Ditto."
