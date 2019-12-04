What's The Deal: DIY holiday centerpieces and edible decor on a budget

Holiday decorating is fun, but making your home look festive can also be expensive and take up valuable space in your home.
That's why our friends at MoneyTalksNews enlisted the help of lifestyle expert, Parker Wallace, to show you how to make centerpieces for less than $6 bucks each, plus decor you can eat- instead of store.
"The base for all the centerpieces is this glass canister, which I got on sale for $1.99. Think about using things in season, like cranberries. So I'm just going to fill the canister with fresh cranberries, try to get them in the canister, and then we're going to pour some water on top, and this is going to be the perfect base. And then top with fresh flowers. Look how gorgeous, " says lifestyle expert, Parker Wallace.
"Chestnuts roasting on an open fire? How about chestnuts surrounding a festive candle? Again, using seasonal elements to create a gorgeous centerpiece," says Wallace.
"Colorful Christmas ornaments make a beautiful display. This is all the bling without spending the bling. Metallics are really big this year, so spray paint some pine cones in shades of silver, gold and bronze and you've got a shimmering, gorgeous centerpiece," says Wallace.
"You can create a centerpiece that's like a snowglobe by pouring some epsom salts at the bottom of our canister and then placing a little mini-house or some mini-trees: you can even create a little village. Take some mistletoe or a mini-wreath and then attach it with a little bit of tape to the inside of the canister and then fill with your favorite holiday candy," says Wallace.
Because so many fruits and vegetables and herbs are in season, you can actually have Mother Nature help you deck the halls.
"Try using seasonal fruits like pears or apples as place card holders. It personalizes the experience for your guests and they're edible," says Wallace.
"A simple sprig of rosemary secured with a little bit of twine can transform an ordinary place setting. And it creates a fragrance for the whole table," says Wallace.
"For a stunning mantle display, or centerpiece, take a three-tiered cake stand and layer with pomegranates, cranberries, and then fill in the gaps with bits baby's breath. Make a spectacular wreath with fresh fruit, securing each piece with a little bit of garden wire. Then, the bonus, take it off your door, and it doubles as a centerpiece," says Wallace.
What's The Deal: DIY holiday centerpieces and edible decor on a budget
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News