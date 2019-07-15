empire today

Empire Today shows off the hottest trends in flooring

By Wendy Daughenbaugh
Everyone wants that wood look but wood doesn't play well with moisture. So Empire Today came up with high-end products that look like wood but can be installed in rooms you never thought possible like kitchens, bathrooms, basements and high traffic areas.

