Firefighters battle 4-alarm apartment fire in Bear, Delaware

A four-alarm fire at an apartment complex has displaced more than 50 families.The Action Cam was at the scene at the Fox Run Apartments along the 2900 block of Squirrel Drive.When crews arrived shortly after 6:15 a.m. Sunday, they found fire on the first and second floors of the buildings.It quickly went to four alarms.Neighboring fire departments were called in.It took about an hour to bring the fire under control.Crews are still hosing down hot spots.Investigators say the fire started outside one of the buildings.There are no reports of injuries.------