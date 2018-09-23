HOME & GARDEN

Firefighters battle large apartment fire in Bear, Delaware

Firefighters battle 4-alarm apartment fire in Bear, Delaware. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on September 23, 2018.

BEAR, Del. (WPVI) --
Fire officials continue to investigate a fire that destroyed an apartment building in Bear, Delaware early Sunday morning.

The fire was reported shortly after 6 a.m. at the Fox Run Apartment Complex on the 2900 block of Squirrel Drive, near Route 40 and Wrangle Hill Road.

Crews arrived on scene to find flames engulfing the three-story occupied dwelling.

Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the fire that damaged 24 apartment units, 12 of which will not be able to be reoccupied.

The management of the complex is working on relocating the displaced residents.

The heavy fire damage is expected to exceed $1,000,000.

No injuries were reported.

The Red Cross is assisting with recovery efforts.

