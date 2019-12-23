recall

Hallmark recalls candles over fire and laceration concerns

Hallmark has recalled a line of its scented candles ahead of the holidays over fire and laceration concerns, the Consumer Product Safety Commission says.

The company is recalling more than 4,000 of the Balsam Soy Blend jar candles.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the candle's glass jar may break when the candle is lit. No injuries have been reported.

Hallmark has received reports of six cases where the glass jar broke and caused fire damage to items near the candle.
