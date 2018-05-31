MAKE A WISH

Make-A-Wish provides tree house for girl who is allergic to the sun

EMBED </>More Videos

Make a wish builds tree house for girl allergic to sunshine: Trish Hartman reports on Action News at 10 p.m., May 31, 2018 (WPVI)

By
WAYNE, Pa. (WPVI) --
In the Ettingoff family's backyard in Wayne, a blue tarp covered a special surprise for four-year-old Kaia.

Kaia has a rare autoimmune disorder. She is allergic to the sun, and if it is left untreated it can affect her muscles and her ability to walk.

"She goes through treatments once a week at CHOP, and then once a month she has a 10-hour treatment called IVIG at CHOP," said Dave Ettingoff, Kaia's dad.

So when the Make-a-Wish Foundation asked Kaia what she wanted, she did not hesitate.

"With the tree house she avoids the sun and it's really the perfect thing for her," said Ettingoff.

The labor and materials were donated by EDA contractors, who say designing something with a zipline and a climbing wall was a nice change of pace.

"We're used to doing buildings and now we're doing a treehouse," said Tony Melle of EDA Construction. "It was really nice to do this and the little girl has been so grateful and she has just been wonderful. I hope she enjoys it."

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
homemake a wishmake-a-wishpennsylvania news
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MAKE A WISH
Bensalem golf outing benefits Make-a-Wish foundation
Texas boy with passion for hockey granted special Make-a-Wish foundation wish
Texas boy born with half a heart gets dream hockey rink
'Wild' time a wish come true for nursing home patient
More make a wish
HOME & GARDEN
New Castle Co. landlord facing strict penalties over properties
Family displaced by Frankford house fire
Home abandoned on Delaware road puzzles police
What's the Deal: The cost of clutter
More Home & Garden
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News