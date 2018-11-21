The warmth of generous hearts was felt at the Montgomery Hose Fire House in Norristown Wednesday morning during the fourth annual Thanksgiving Dinner.One by one families in need of a little help for Thanksgiving lined up for full turkey dinners with all the trimmings."I was going crazy looking for one because financially it's hard. I have seven kids," said Klarentine Morales of Norristown.Large bags were filled with everything from mashed potatoes, green beans, and corn, pumpkin and cranberry pie- enough to leave 100 local families with a full stomach.Cameron Johnson and her volleyball teammates from Norristown High School spent the day assembling and distributing the meals."It matters because we need to help out around the community also it makes us feel good inside around the holiday," said Johnson.The owner of Aman's Indian Bistro and his daughter started this drive on their own 8 years ago. He then decided to partner with local businesses."We put a whole bunch of companies in the same room for the common agenda to help feel the community," said Norristown Fire Department Captain Dana Lee.Asked what this generosity means to her Klarentine Morales said it changed her entire Thanksgiving as it allows her family to gather together.Organizers said when they started this four years ago they only had 25 turkeys to give away and that number grew each year as more and more companies wanted to be a part of this effort to make sure every family enjoys the holidays------