Philly Home + Garden Show 2019

POP-UP FLOWER MARKET
Take home beautiful fresh cut floral bouquets from the Flower Market made by Cameron Peters Floral Design.
FEATURE GARDENS: A DOORWAY TO SPRING
Get out of the cold and go through the Doorway to Spring! A full hall of gardens, created by five of the region's top landscaping companies, are sure to inspire. Stroll through more than 7500 sq. ft. of inspirational gardens showcasing new gardening techniques, ideas and must-have products for 2019.
GARDEN MARKET
While enjoying the feature gardens stop by and check out our Garden Market with unique décor and gifts to liven up your out-door space!
**NEW THIS YEAR - Succulent Bar presented by Floral and Hardy
Nestled in our Garden Hall, shop our Garden Market offering one-of-a-kind décor and gift items to liven up your outdoors. New this year, we're adding a DIY succulent bar. Choose from different styles, sizes, and pots and add your own fun toppings (rocks, stones, moss, etc.) to customize your own take-home succulent.
HABITAT FOR HUMANITY RESTORE POP UP SHOP
We're bringing the Montgomery County ReStore to you! Whether you are a do-it-yourselfer, homeowner, renter, landlord, contractor, interior designer, environmentalist or treasure hunter, stop by this pop-up shop for your next home improvement, renovation or DIY project.
HERO DAY
We will honor our local hero's on Friday, February 15. All retired and active military, nurses, first responders, fire fighters and teachers will receive one free ticket with identification.
MAKE IT, TAKE IT WORKSHOPS
Homeowners can get their hands dirty with our hands-on workshops. Visitors will learn from the experts, discover new DIY project tips and ideas plus walk-away with their own creation.
PARTY BARN
We're bringing the outside in and showing you how easy it is to create the ultimate party space in your back yard. Who doesn't want a separate space to host parties, or find a spot for a new games room and an outdoor wet bar? It's a barn on the outside and party on the inside and the best news is you keep the party OUT of the house - yes, you can have it all! Created by The Painted Home
THE BARKING LOT
Come. Stay. Shop for a good cause. Don't forget your dogs and cats while shopping at the show- you can't go home to your furry friend without a new toy, treat or accessory! Stop by The Barking Lot, our new pet market, to spoil your four-legged family member and support the Pennsylvania SPCA. All vendors are donating a portion of proceeds back to the SPCA to support their mission to protect and improve the quality of life of homeless animals.
Handmade craft items and jewelry
PHILLY'S FAVORITES MARKET
We're helping homeowners get their home décor down to a fine art. This open-market style area will feature vendors with antiques, home-made, finely crafted items and original art.
SMART HOME BUILT BY RUDLOFF CUSTOM BUILDERS
Farmhouse design meets the latest in-home technology. We've brought the two biggest trends together to showcase next generation of at home comfort in the all-new, custom-built Smart Home powered by Xfinity, built by Rudloff Custom Builders.
ULTIMATE BACKYARD
NEW this year, we've partnered with Belgard to build the ultimate backyard sure to inspire you to take your backyard to the next level. The Ultimate Backyard is the outdoor space that will have all of the neighbors talking. Experience an outdoor kitchen and edible gardens to potting sheds, and so much more.
WINE TASTING PRESENTED BY THE RENEGADE WINERY
Home is where the wine is. Stop by booth #1234 to sample wines from this urban winery and pick up a few bottles to take home!
For more information, visit phillyhomeandgarden.com.
