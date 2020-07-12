Trash and recycling collection days to be moved back one day across city of Philadelphia this week

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Trash and recycling collections will be one day behind for the upcoming week, the city of Philadelphia announced Sunday.The city said due to "increased tonnage and severe weather" trash and recycling will be collected one day later than the normal schedule through Saturday, July 18.This means residents who have Monday trash collections should set their materials out on the curb Tuesday.According to a written statement, the Streets Department has been challenged with maintaining trash and recycling collections on a consistent schedule as it continues to see an increase in the amount of trash that is left curbside.With more residents staying home during the pandemic, the city says trash that is ordinarily generated and collected at businesses, restaurants, schools and offices is now being collected at the curb by the Streets Department. This along with the torrential rains of last week has resulted in collection delays for the city.Although crews have been working throughout the weekend to catch up, some of Thursday and Friday's materials remain uncollected.The Streets Department offered a thank you to residents for their patience and apologized for the inconvenience."We truly understand the unsightly look and smell that results when having trash and recycling remain on the ground. While delivering on-time collection services remains an essential core service, our crews are working as quickly and safely as possible to collect materials all across the city," read the statement.The Streets Department also offered a thank you to its employees for their dedication and commitment during these unprecedented times.