It was standing room only at the Fishtown Recreation Center Wednesday night as residents wanted to know why they weren't notified in advance about the new parking restrictions on 600 East Girard Avenue."I take it on the chin firmly that there wasn't public notification given and I apologize for that, but I can assure you there was no notification given to us when they would arrive," said Philadelphia Police Capt. Krysta Dahl-Campbell.Because of new officers being added to the 26th district due to population growth in the area. Police had requested that parking on the south side of 600 East Girard be restricted to police and their personal vehicles.The police had made the request two years ago, however, residents were not notified and contend they could have used that information to challenge some of the new development in the area with additional parking facilities."We could use this perhaps to get development back under control had we had that knowledge two years ago," said resident John Scott.Dahl-Campbell said the request predated her arrival at the district."At the same time I do acknowledge that we should have had a community meeting in advance and I apologize to the group," she said.Others complain of officers hogging other parking spaces in the neighborhood."They can park where ever they want and they can park in the authorized parking zones, however I have no options, I'm a resident, I have to walk blocks to find parking," said Colleen Hueiskamp.With two schools, a library, the police district and lots of new development in the neighborhood, parking is a growing problem.Dahl-Campbell promised another meeting in the future. She said she wants city officials to come in a assess the problem.