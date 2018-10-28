HALLOWEEN

This skeleton family's daily antics will tickle your funny bone

A Halloween display in Florida is going viral after a college student began tweeting daily updates on her neighbor's changing decorations.

A Halloween display in Florida is going viral after a college student began tweeting daily updates on her neighbor's changing decorations.

Sami Campagnano started sharing images of the skeletons on her neighbor's front lawn on October 21, tweeting, "So my neighbors change these skeletons everyday for Halloween, and I think I finally need to share them."


Since then, Campagnano's tweet has racked up more 80,0000 retweets and a quarter of a million likes - and dozens of requests for her to keep sharing new photos.

So far, she's captured the skeleton family holding a garage sale, kicking back at a pool party, planting flowers in the garden, and taking out the garbage - just to name a few.

Stay tuned for the grand finale on Halloween!
