U.S. & WORLD

Tips for preparing your home ahead of the winter season

EMBED </>More Videos

Tips for preparing your home ahead of the winter season. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on October 27, 2018.

It's already begun to feel like winter.

Now is the time to get your home ready before the freezing temperatures set in for the season.

Consumer Reports suggests these tips to protect your home:

First, insulate your indoor pipes. A burst pipe could cause $5,000 in damage.

Consider adding extra insulation to your attic or crawl space. That will keep hot air in, and cold air out.

Check your chimney and furnace for servicing.

Look outside for dead branches on your trees. Snow and ice can quickly bring them down, causing extensive damage.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
homeu.s. & worldwinter
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Hershey products to increase in price in 2019
Uber Eats plans to begin delivering food by drones
Video shows Texas school bus swept away in flood waters
The role technology played in bomb suspect's arrest
More u.s. & world
HOME & GARDEN
Why divers had to journey 80 feet into a sewage tank to fish out wipes
House makes rest stop in the middle of a highway
Consumer Reports: Home improvements save money on homeowners insurance
New Castle Co. landlord facing strict penalties over properties
More Home & Garden
Top Stories
3rd grader dies suddenly at Philadelphia school
The role technology played in bomb suspect's arrest
8th child dies in viral outbreak at New Jersey rehabilitation center
AccuWeather: Rainy And Windy
Several cars damaged after woman loses control of her vehicle
Police search for woman allegedly responsible for multiple armed robberies in University City
Suspect sought in double shooting in West Kensington
Residents prepare for nor'easter along the shore points
Show More
Florida man taken into custody in suspicious packages case
Happy 100th Birthday Ben Franklin Parkway
Search for loose pants bandit in Northeast Philadelphia
Bleary-eyed Eagles go from plane to practice field
With Eagles in London, fans ready for a morning party in Philly
More News