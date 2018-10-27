Tips for preparing your home ahead of the winter season

It's already begun to feel like winter.Now is the time to get your home ready before the freezing temperatures set in for the season.Consumer Reports suggests these tips to protect your home:First, insulate your indoor pipes. A burst pipe could cause $5,000 in damage.Consider adding extra insulation to your attic or crawl space. That will keep hot air in, and cold air out.Check your chimney and furnace for servicing.Look outside for dead branches on your trees. Snow and ice can quickly bring them down, causing extensive damage.------