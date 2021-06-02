Troubleshooters help viewer repair air conditioner through home warranty plan

A viewer sent the Action News Troubleshooters an email with the subject line that said, "Sweating to Death."
"It started back in April, on the 21st," said Lauren Smith, of Warrington, Bucks County.
That's when Smith said her air conditioner stopped working and she contacted their home warranty company.
"We haven't been getting anywhere at all. And it's just been extremely frustrating," she said. "And as of today, we still don't have the air conditioning unit fixed. So, it's been up to 85 degrees in the house. And we've literally been sweating to death. It's just been awful."
"The troubleshooters got involved we contacted the home warranty company, now what's happened," asked consumer reporter Nydia Han.
"I got a phone call from a very, very nice young woman by the name of Sandra with the home warranty company," Smith said. "She is dispatching a new contractor who's actually going to be coming out today."
But before we get to Smith's happy ending we have a warning. There are some things you need to know about home warranties in general.
"You don't have any say, in who does the work," said Kevin Brassler of Consumers' Checkbook.
That's right the warranty company picks the contractor for you.
RELATED: Contact the Action News Troubleshooters
"You don't get to screen them, you don't get to decide, 'Oh, I want this company over that one, because its ratings are better,'" said Brassler.
And most warranty contracts explicitly say they don't guarantee the work.
"If somebody comes into your home and wrecks the place or makes the problem even worse, the warranty company bears no responsibility for that," he said.
The good news, at least in Smith's case, there is a happy ending.
Smith didn't just get her air conditioning repaired. She got a brand new unit.
"And that's all thanks to you and your team because we would still be sitting here sweating if you didn't reach out to them. So we really, really appreciate your help," she said.