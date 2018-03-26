FYI PHILLY

City's Highest Living: Two Liberty Pencil Point Penthouses

EMBED </>More Videos

This building has been around for decades but the penthouses are brand new. (WPVI)

The iconic Two Liberty now has penthouses in the pencil point of the tower. Melissa Magee takes us on a tour of the city's highest residential living.
The Residences at Two Liberty
30 S. 16th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102
----------
Check out FYI Philly on social media. Like us on Facebook FYI Philly on Facebook for more about destination sites across the region.
Twitter: https://twitter.com/6abcfyiphilly
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/6abcfyiphilly
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
homeFYI Phillyfyi homeCenter City Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
FYI Philly: Broadway Philly's 2018-19 season and the new PARX Casino
FYI PHILLY
WATCH: 2018 Atlantic City Air Show Preview | FYI Philly
2018 Best of Philly | FYI Philly
Ford Go Further presents: Things to do at Musikfest in between shows
Watch FYI Philly: A final summer checklist of things to do and places to eat
Hot dog bonanza and pies of all shapes and sizes | FYI Philly
More FYI Philly
HOME & GARDEN
New Castle Co. landlord facing strict penalties over properties
Family displaced by Frankford house fire
Home abandoned on Delaware road puzzles police
Make-A-Wish provides tree house for girl who is allergic to the sun
What's the Deal: The cost of clutter
More Home & Garden
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Remains found in 12-year-old kidnapping case
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
AccuWeather: Picture Perfect Weather
'Project Playground' aims to crack down on crime in Coatesville
Show More
Fugitive from New Jersey's most wanted list captured
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
More News