What's the Deal: Getting organized in 5 minutes or less

A new year means a new chance to declutter and streamline your stuff - and your life.If it all seems overwhelming and you don't know where to start, a local professional organizer shows us how to get organized in 5 minutes or less."We recommend that you take every project in bite-sized pieces," said Janet Bernstein, owner of the Organizing Professionals. "Because you can set a timer and do anything in 5 minutes and that 5 mins adds up."Bernstein says the easiest place to start is the junk drawer."Because let's be honest there's no shame here - we all have a junk drawer," she said.Start by purging and then measure your drawer and then use compartments with nonslip bottoms to keep items from sliding aroundNext to the mail."If we don't deal with it every day it piles up and becomes a mountain," said Bernstein.She recommends putting a shredder and a recycle bin where you open the mail and shredding items like credit card offers because they can contain personal information inside."Everything else like flyers or catalogs you're not interested in - off it goes," she said.For the keepers, set up a daily filing system."This doesn't take up a huge footprint, but we have a place for bills and we like to give fun titles like Pay of Else or Get it Paid," she said.Also, grab a clear folder with compartments for things you want to keep handy."Any of your coupons that come in regularly that you get in the mail - this is something I pick up at Staples," said Bernstein.And you keep it in the car, so you have it handy whenever you need it.Bernstein also suggests to make it goal to go as paperless as possible this year - less for your home pile and the landfills.