CONSUMER

What's the Deal: Getting organized in 5 minutes or less

EMBED </>More Videos

What's the Deal: Getting organized in 5 minutes or less - Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 4:30pm on January 9, 2019.

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A new year means a new chance to declutter and streamline your stuff - and your life.

If it all seems overwhelming and you don't know where to start, a local professional organizer shows us how to get organized in 5 minutes or less.

"We recommend that you take every project in bite-sized pieces," said Janet Bernstein, owner of the Organizing Professionals. "Because you can set a timer and do anything in 5 minutes and that 5 mins adds up."

Bernstein says the easiest place to start is the junk drawer.

"Because let's be honest there's no shame here - we all have a junk drawer," she said.

Start by purging and then measure your drawer and then use compartments with nonslip bottoms to keep items from sliding around

Next to the mail.

"If we don't deal with it every day it piles up and becomes a mountain," said Bernstein.

She recommends putting a shredder and a recycle bin where you open the mail and shredding items like credit card offers because they can contain personal information inside.

"Everything else like flyers or catalogs you're not interested in - off it goes," she said.

For the keepers, set up a daily filing system.

"This doesn't take up a huge footprint, but we have a place for bills and we like to give fun titles like Pay of Else or Get it Paid," she said.

Also, grab a clear folder with compartments for things you want to keep handy.

"Any of your coupons that come in regularly that you get in the mail - this is something I pick up at Staples," said Bernstein.

And you keep it in the car, so you have it handy whenever you need it.

Bernstein also suggests to make it goal to go as paperless as possible this year - less for your home pile and the landfills.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
homeconsumersaving with 6abcwhat's the deal
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CONSUMER
What's the Deal: Paying less for prescription medications
Ford recalls over 953,000 vehicles to replace inflators
What's the Deal: Cashing in on your old electronics
What's the Deal: Simple ways to save up to $10k this year
More consumer
HOME & GARDEN
Prowler spent 3 hours licking doorbell at stranger's home
Art of Aging: Protect your home from the unexpected with American Water Resources
SPONSORED: Tips for winterizing your home
Diamond ring flushed down toilet found 9 years later
More Home & Garden
Top Stories
Manhunt in South Philly for man who fled after police chase, crash
Homeless man involved in GoFundMe scandal arrested in Philly
AccuWeather: Gusty Winds, Chilly Today
1st child death associated with flu reported in New Jersey
Police: 2 men sought for robbing man at ATM in Center City
Child killed, father and brother injured in Burlington County crash
Protests over death of man who went to police asking for help
MLK Day of Service 2019 plans announced for Philadelphia
Show More
Woman breaks into police station with cigarette butt holder
Genealogy database, gum help convict DJ in '92 killing
AP FACT CHECK: Trump and the disputed border crisis
White House tries to hold jittery GOP in line on shutdown
DNA sought of males at center where comatose woman had baby
More News