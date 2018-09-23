Woman charged with arson following large apartment complex fire in Bear, Delaware

EMBED </>More Videos

Delaware apartment fire intentionally set, officials say: Trish Hartman reports on Action News at 5:30 p.m., September 23, 2018

BEAR, Del. (WPVI) --
Fire officials said a fire that destroyed an apartment building in Bear, Delaware early Sunday morning was intentionally set.

Teresa Iocco, 37, of Bear, Del. has been arrested by deputy fire marshals and charged with Arson in the first degree and three counts of reckless endangering in the first degree. All charges are felonies.

Iocco was taken into custody without incident and officials said an arraignment will be held at the Justice of the Peace Magistrate Court Sunday.

The fire was reported shortly after 6 a.m. at the Fox Run Apartment Complex on the 2900 block of Squirrel Drive, near Route 40 and Wrangle Hill Road.

Crews arrived on scene to find flames engulfing the three-story occupied dwelling.

Investigators said the fire damaged 24 apartment units, 12 of which will not be able to be reoccupied.

EMBED More News Videos

Firefighters battle 4-alarm apartment fire in Bear, Delaware. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on September 23, 2018.



The management of the complex is working on relocating the displaced residents.

The heavy fire damage is expected to exceed $1,000,000.

No injuries were reported.

The Red Cross is assisting with recovery efforts.

------
