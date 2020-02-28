Homeless man charged in Collingswood home invasion, burglaries

Police in Collingswood are looking to identify a man they believe is connected to two home burglaries.

COLLINGSWOOD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A homeless man has been charged in connection with a Collingswood home invasion and arson that left two people injured over the weekend.

According to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office, 36-year-old Bernard Miller is facing a slew of charges including attempted murder, arson and robbery.

Miller is accused of breaking into a home on Sunday on the 200 block of Crestmont Terrace. He then allegedly attacked one victim, tied up another and set the home on fire. The two victims were hospitalized for non-life threatening injuries.

Miller is also accused of two burglaries that happened the day before.

Authorities tracked Miller to a homeless shelter in Camden after reviewing surveillance footage.
Related topics:
collingswoodhome invasionfire
