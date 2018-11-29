Homeless man charged in alleged GoFundMe scam waives extradition

Prosecutor: GoFundMe story about helpful homeless man a hoax.

PHILADELPHIA --
A homeless man from Philadelphia who allegedly schemed with a New Jersey couple to scam GoFundMe donors out of more than $400,000 has waived extradition back to New Jersey.

Johnny Bobbitt announced his decision during a court hearing Thursday in Philadelphia. But the Marine vet won't be sent back to New Jersey until he attends a probation violation hearing that's scheduled for Monday in Philadelphia.
Burlington County prosecutors say Bobbitt conspired with Katelyn McClure and her former boyfriend, Mark D'Amico, to concoct a feel-good story about Bobbitt giving McClure his last $20 when her car ran out of gas. They raised $400,000, which authorities say was spent on luxury items and casino trips.

Bobbitt claims he only received a small portion of the money raised.

McClure's lawyer has said she was duped by D'Amico, while his lawyer has denied such claims.

James Gerrow appeared on "Good Morning America" Monday morning, claiming that Mark D'Amico was "calling the shots"



