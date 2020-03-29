Coronavirus: Homeless in need as Philadelphia residents forced to stay in doors

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5988571" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> How long can coronavirus live on surfaces such as money or clothing and what's the best way to protect yourself?

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- At a time when most people are inside, the homeless across the city obviously can't be. With the lack of foot traffic due to the coronavirus, they're missing vital opportunities for help.It's an issue city outreach programs are trying to figure out.On Sunday, the Arch Street United Methodist Church continued to meet that challenge head-on. They're still on with their Sunday outreach services.Lead Pastor Robin Hynicka said, "Usually on Sunday nights we serve a meal. It's a community meal and we'll serve anywhere between 150 and 200 of our guests. The last couple of weeks we've seen that number increase. There are fewer places and outdoor options for people."He says they're also operating under CDC guidance."We sanitize our surfaces, our staff provides a serve safe environment for preparing the meals. We do our best to maintain the distance," said Hynicka.Is the pastor worried about his health here? He say he's actually more worried about going to the grocery store right now.He says their services on Sunday for the homeless will continue. He also adds people can still help during this period of isolation."Financial donations are the best. We can purchase the kind of food that we know our community likes and supplies we need, soap or other supplies," said Hynicka.