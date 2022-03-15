Suspect arrested in 5 shootings of homeless men in NYC & Washington, DC

ARRESTED: Early this AM, law enforcement arrested the suspect in Washington, DC. He is currently being interviewed at our Homicide Branch. Additional information will be forthcoming. Thanks to the community for all your tips. pic.twitter.com/lvFu3LeMTd — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) March 15, 2022

MORE PHOTOS of the wanted suspect. Tipsters are eligible for a reward of up to $55,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction.@NYPDnews @ATFWashington https://t.co/ENZRG4fzV7 pic.twitter.com/niCz74Nb0V — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) March 14, 2022

UPDATE: The below individual is being sought in connection to the fatal shootings of two homeless males in NYC and Washington DC. If you have ANY information on this individual, contact @NYPDTips at 800-577-TIPS. There is a reward of up to $70,000. pic.twitter.com/M03ZehoNF9 — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) March 15, 2022

NEW YORK CITY -- Police in Washington on Tuesday said they arrested a suspect in a series of shootings targeting homeless people in New York City and Washington.The Metropolitan Police Department confirmed the arrest on Twitter, thanking the community "for all your tips."A law enforcement source told ABC News that Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agents from the Washington Field Division arrested a man that investigators believe is the suspect in the shootings. The arrest was made early Tuesday morning along Pennsylvania Avenue in southeastern Washington.The mayors of New York City and Washington, D.C., had offered a $70,000 reward in connection to deadly shootings involving people experiencing homelessness between the two cities.New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser announced the news in a rare joint press conference on Monday."Homelessness should not be a homicide," Adams said. "This was a cold-blooded attack."DC and New York City police were jointly investigating the shootings of five homeless people across both cities that they said may have been committed by the same suspect.Because of similarities in "the modus operandi of the perpetrator, common circumstances involved in each shooting, circumstances of the victims and recovered evidence," both police departments in New York City and Washington D.C., will jointly investigate the shootings with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, they said in a Sunday news releaseThe first shootings occurred in Washington on March 3, 8 and 9. The victim found on March 9 was discovered by police when they were responding to a tent fire in the city's northeast. He succumbed to stab and gunshot wounds, according to an autopsy.The two shootings in New York occurred on March 12. One victim was injured and another was killed, according to the joint news release.NYPD Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell and MPD Chief Robert J. Contee III said in the news release that they are committed to safety for homeless individuals and to finding the suspect in the shootings."Our homeless population is one of our most vulnerable and an individual preying on them as they sleep is an exceptionally heinous crime," Sewell said in a statement."We are committed to sharing every investigative path, clue and piece of evidence with our law enforcement partners to bring this investigation to a swift conclusion and the individual behind these vicious crimes to justice," Contee said.Both communities "are heartbroken and disturbed by these heinous crimes in which an individual has been targeting some of our most vulnerable residents," Adams and Bowser said in a statement on Sunday."It is heartbreaking and tragic to know that in addition to all the dangers that unsheltered residents face, we now have a cold-blooded killer on the loose, but we are certain that we will get the suspect off the street and into police custody," they said.The mayors said they spoke on Sunday about their cities working together on the investigation.