Homeless high school student graduates valedictorian

JACKSONVILLE, Florida -- Despite battling homelessness, a Florida teen has become the top student in his high school graduating class.
Martin Folsom and his mother have been in and out of homelessness since he was a kid, and throughout his four years in high school.
But because of his unwavering determination, he pushed through his academics and is now Philip Randolph Career Academy's valedictorian.
"It kind of gave me a jolt in my chest a little bit, so it was a good feeling," Folsom said. "It means a lot and it gives me a sense of all I've done and all I have accomplished was worth it."
Folsom plans to attend Valdosta State in Georgia in the fall.
After college, he hopes to work for the FBI.
