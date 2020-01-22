'Homemade' device found in Caln Township, police say

CALN TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Caln Township Police are investigating a "homemade" device that was found on Tuesday near the intersection of 14th Avenue and Olive Street.Police said a postal worker carrier observed the device and alerted authorities at about 2:40 p.m.Officers and fire crews responded to the scene and established a containment zone until the Montgomery County Bomb Squad arrived. An off-duty FBI bomb technician also assisted at the scene.The bomb squad took the device away, which they said appeared to be "homemade."The Criminal Investigation Division of the Caln Township Police Department is now investigating.Anyone with information is asked to call 610-383-1821.