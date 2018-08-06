EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3892372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chopper 6 over scene of officer injury in Germantown on Monday, August 6, 2018.

The homeowner who shot a Philadelphia police officer in the face Monday morning has died after being hit by return fire.Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross says the homeowner, the grandfather of the suspect police were looking for, likely thought it was a break-in when police executed the warrant on his residence in Germantown."It appears at this point that the homeowner thought someone was breaking into his home," Ross said Monday afternoon.The homeowner, a man in his 50s, has not been identified.The injured officer is identified as 49-year-old Jaison Potts, a 20 year veteran of the force and a member of the SWAT team. He is married with three children.The incident happened in the 4800 block of Knox Street. Commissioner Richard Ross said the officers were looking for a 20-year-old man wanted on a warrant for weapons violations."These officers, according to at least one witness, did knock and announce more than once, witnesses heard that. After taking some time to get past at least two doors that's when they came under fire," said Ross.Potts was hit and sustained serious injuries. He is now in critical condition.Potts suffered heavy bleeding and at least a broken jaw, Ross said. Potts is now deeply sedated but is expected to survive.Ross said the person who opened fire was not the person being sought for the warrant. In fact, Ross said, the person being sought was not in the home.The 20-year-old suspect later turned himself in to police.Meanwhile, a woman believed to be in her 60s who came out the back door during the incident was also shot - injured by a ricocheting bullet.She is expected to survive.Mayor Jim Kenney noted that Potts was supposed to start his vacation later today."We want to thank our officers for putting themselves on the line every day and our prayers are with them," said Kenney.------