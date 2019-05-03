Homeowner, suspect injured in Spring Garden home invasion

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5283357" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> 2 arrested after home invasion in Northern Liberties . Christie Ileto has more on Action News at 11 p.m. on May 2, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A homeowner and a suspect were injured during an armed home invasion in the Spring Garden section of Philadelphia.The suspect was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.The home invasion happened along the 900 block of Green Street around 930 p.m. Thursday.Police said there were two perpetrators, and several people in the home at the time who were uninjured.Action News was there as the one suspect was placed in handcuffs and taken to Hahnemann University Hospital.His head was down, but blood could be seen on his face.Police haven't said how he got those injuries.It is also not yet known how the homeowner was injured.The second suspect was taken directly to central detectives where he was interrogated by police.----This story has been updated to show the location of the home invasion as Spring Garden.