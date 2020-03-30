Coronavirus

Philadelphia hotel offering free rooms to healthcare workers

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Healthcare workers in University City who are treating coronavirus patients now have the option of staying at a nearby hotel for free.

The Homewood Suites by Hilton in University City located on the 4000 block of Walnut Street is now offering free rooms to doctors and nurses from the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

Those who are not able to return to their homes during these challenging times are welcome to book a room free of charge.

Contact the hotel at 215.382.1111 for more information.
