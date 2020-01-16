fatal shooting

Man shot to death in rear driveway in West Oak Lane

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police said a man was shot three times in the rear driveway of a West Oak Lane street early Thursday.

It happened just after 3:30 a.m. on the 1600 block of 67th Avenue.

Police said the victim was shot three times in the stomach. He was taken to Einstein Hospital in where he subsequently died.

Investigators said seven shell casings and a knife, believed to have belonged to the victim, were found nearby.

So far there is no word on a motive for the shooting.

No arrests have been made.
