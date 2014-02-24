24/7 Live
Monday, February 24, 2014
Top Stories
Local influencer accused of scamming multiple event planners
Family speaks out after striking city worker hit by alleged DUI driver
27 shell casings found at scene of shooting in Kingsessing
17 minutes ago
Asian business owners urged to stay vigilant amid burglary 'epidemic'
Bat-wielding man attacks gas station customer in Delaware County
Police address concerns following deadly mass shooting
Man who shot 6 cops during standoff to spend up to 240 years in prison
Medic accused of rifling through patient's purse and stealing $220