Officials have released new details on a death investigation out of Gloucester County, New JerseyPitman police say they found the body of 31-year-old Leeann Foltrauer inside a Boulevard Avenue residence while conducting a well-being check.Chopper 6 was over the scene on the 300 block of Boulevard Avenue Wednesday afternoon.An autopsy concluded that Foltrauer's death was caused by multiple blunt force injuries to the head.Her death is now being investigated as a homicide.------