LEFT: (Edgar Himel) RIGHT: (Penny VanTessel-Himel)

EMBED >More News Videos Man, 80, accused of killing wife in Northampton Co. Walter Perez has more on Action News at 5 p.m. on July 8, 2019.

PALMER TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- An arrest warrant has been issued for an 80-year-old man being sought in connection with his wife's shooting death.Northampton County District Attorney John Morganelli says there is an arrest warrant out for 80-year-old Edgar Himel, charging him with homicide.Himel is accused of shooting and killing his wife, 66-year-old Penny VanTassel-Himel.Her body was found in their Palmer Township home over the weekend. Himel is believed to be driving a dark green 2019 Nissan Rogue.If you know anything about where he is, you are asked to call 911 immediately.