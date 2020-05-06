Horse rescued after falling into pool in Chester County backyard

WILLISTOWN TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania -- Chester County fire and rescue crews rescued a horse late Wednesday morning after it fell into a pool in Willistown Township.

Crews responded to the home near the intersection Providence Road and Hunt Club Lane at about 11:25 a.m. Officials said the horse fell through the pool safety cover.

It was not clear if the horse belonged to the family or how it fell into the pool.

Views from Chopper 6 showed the horse was up and moving.
