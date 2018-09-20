PENDER COUNTY, NC --Two horses were rescued seemingly at the last minute when volunteers found them neck deep in floodwaters in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence.
Rescue organization Guardians of Rescue said the horses were "tired, scared, confused" and had "not much left in them" when volunteers found them in Pender County, North Carolina.
"One kept going under...the other would let out a cry to get his attention," Guardians of Rescue wrote on Facebook. Video shared by the organization showed the animals in the water in a wooded area near what appeared to be a home or possibly a barn.
Volunteers guided the animals onto a porch where they are able to safely shelter in place until the waters recede, Guardians of Rescue said.
In the video shared to Facebook, a volunteer could be heard saying that the group was on the way to rescue nine dogs trapped in trailers when they happened upon the horses.