Fire rips through Blair Mill Village apartment complex in Horsham

HORSHAM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A fire ripped through a Horsham apartment complex early Sunday morning.

The two-alarm blaze broke out just before 6 a.m. on the 100 block of Alison Road in the Blair Mill Village apartments.

Fire crews were focused on a unit on the second floor, but the fire spread to neighboring units.

Firefighters remain on the scene.

There are no reports of any injuries at this time.

***This story is developing. Check back with 6abc.com for updates.***
