Horsham retirement community says thank you to first responders

It was a packed house Wednesday night at the Horsham Fire Company for an extraordinary event.About 80 firefighters, police officers and about 30 residents of the Carriage House Manor were being treated to a hearty barbeque including jalapeno and cheddar sausage with all the trimmings.It was being billed as a big thank you to all the firefighters and police who responded to a massive three-alarm back on July 13 at the 55 and older retirement community.More than 100 firefighters were involved from across the area.Four homes were lost.One resident, 73-year-old John Montero lost his life.A Vietnam War veteran who suffered a back injury and couldn't make it off his second-floor deck.Joe Rothstein of Horsham, Pa. said, "There were two policemen on the ground trying to get him to jump. He kept saying, 'I can't, I can't, I can't walk I can't move, something like that."Janet Herre of Horsham, Pa. said, "And I saw the bravery of the Police officers who tried to save him, it touched my heart."Kathy Lamb was among those who lost her home.Action News asked her if she was finally in a place now. She said, "I am."Lamb lost her home, but she's more upset about losing her friend, John Montero."And I had to watch him on that deck and I couldn't do anything for him so I can't worry about a house, I can't, It's people, people are the most important thing," she said.The event was being catered and hosted by Mission BBQ from its facility next door in Warminster.Chris Blythe of Mission BBQ said, "Our Company has always given back, Mission BBQ our mission is to serve and these are the kind of events that we do. We take care of our American heroes and this happens to be something addition to the community so it's kind of exciting."The first responders on hand for the event could not be more grateful.Horsham Fire Company Chief Lee Greenwood said, "It's unprecedented, it's unbelievable, it's very warming, it shows what kind of town we live here in Horsham."And needless to say, residents were also moved by the generosity."It touched my heart, you don't know how I cried that night," said Herre.So from an adversity and for some a terrifying event to something that puts smiles on people's faces, a lot of people's faces.