Horsham Township boil water advisory lifted

A boil water advisory issued for Horsham Township has been lifted, officials announced on Saturday.That means customers of the Horsham Water and Sewer Authority will no longer have to boil their water before consumption.The authority said there was no confirmed contamination of public water, and the advisory was issued as a precaution.It was recommended that customers run their faucet for one minute before using the water, though the authority notes that it is not required.The boil water advisory was issued on Thursday and forced the cancelation of classes in the Hatboro-Horsham School District on Friday.Officials say the notice was issued because of a malfunction of the disinfection system at one of the operating wells, which caused chlorine levels to drop.------