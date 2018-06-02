BOIL WATER ADVISORY

Horsham Township boil water advisory lifted

EMBED </>More Videos

Horsham Township boil water advisory lifted. Watch this report from Action News at 6pm on June 2, 2018. (WPVI)

HORSHAM TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
A boil water advisory issued for Horsham Township has been lifted, officials announced on Saturday.

That means customers of the Horsham Water and Sewer Authority will no longer have to boil their water before consumption.

The authority said there was no confirmed contamination of public water, and the advisory was issued as a precaution.

It was recommended that customers run their faucet for one minute before using the water, though the authority notes that it is not required.

The boil water advisory was issued on Thursday and forced the cancelation of classes in the Hatboro-Horsham School District on Friday.

Officials say the notice was issued because of a malfunction of the disinfection system at one of the operating wells, which caused chlorine levels to drop.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newsboil water advisoryHorsham Township
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BOIL WATER ADVISORY
Horsham remains under boil water advisory
Boil Water Advisory issued for parts of Hamilton Township, N.J.
Boil water advisory issued in Burlington County
Boil water advisory issued for Mansfield Twp., NJ
More boil water advisory
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News