Hospital security guard charged with having sex with corpse

EMBED </>More Videos

Hospital security guard charged with having sex with corpse. August 24, 2018.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. --
Authorities say a security guard at a Tennessee hospital had sex with a dead woman's body.

News outlets reported Thursday that 23-year-old Cameron Wright is charged with abuse of a corpse. An affidavit says at least two people saw Wright having sex with a woman's corpse in a body storage room at St. Francis Hospital in Memphis.

Saint Francis Hospital-Memphis says in a statement that Wright has since been fired. Police say Wright has admitted to the crime.

The hospital says Wright had undergone a background check and was contracted through U.S. Security Associates.

It's unclear if Wright has a lawyer. He's set to appear in court by video on Friday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sex crimehospitalu.s. & worldTennessee
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Former Playboy model strangled in Ardmore apartment
Family: John McCain to discontinue medical treatment
Firefighters battle fire at IKEA Conshohocken
No charges in crash that killed boy in South Philadelphia, DA says
Child punished for calling teacher 'ma'am'
Eagles back home after being stuck in Cleveland
Campbell's Soup employee charged with luring
More than 500 sickened from parasite linked to McDonald's salads
Show More
Kidnapping victim's remains found after 12 years
How safe is the water at Philadelphia's splash parks?
8 bodies discovered in grisly slayings in Cancun, Mexico
AccuWeather: Sunny, Beautiful Again Today
1 injured in shooting at Delco apartment complex
More News