Coronavirus

California hospital workers find cars broken into after shift

MARYSVILLE, Calif. -- Several health care workers at a Northern California hospital left work last weekend and found their cars broken into with smashed windows and missing belongings.

Cameron Sprouse, a nurse at Adventist Health and Rideout Hospital in Marysville, Calif., found the cars broken into around 11:30 p.m. on Jan. 8 after his shift.

Emergency staff at the hospital use a privately-owned parking lot because it's known to be safer than the hospital lot.

Online reports were filed with the police department following the break-ins, Sprouse told Storyful.

"We all notified Marysville PD, but they did not send any officers out to assess the damage. They had us fill out online reports instead," Sprouse said.

For Sprouse, this is the third time his car has been broken into during a shift, he told Storyful.

This prompted him to submit his resignation to the hospital.

"It's unfortunate, because we have an amazing team of nurses, doctors, techs, and ancillary staff who I do not want to leave," he said. "This is a time where we need staff more than ever and the hospital is simply not doing enough to protect us."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
coronavirusnurseshealth caredoctorscovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
LIVE: Biden unveiling $1.9T COVID relief plan with new stimulus checks
South Jersey father, daughter lose COVID-19 battle
Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine could be authorized next
George Foreman comes out swinging against COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Biden unveiling $1.9T COVID relief plan with new stimulus checks
Retired Pa. firefighter threw fire extinguisher at cops during riot: FBI
Man seen carrying Confederate flag in Capitol arrested in Delaware
Temple graduate shot, killed while walking dog identified
South Jersey father, daughter lose COVID-19 battle
Barriers, police added for Pennsylvania Capitol security
Joanne Rogers, widow of iconic TV host Mister Rogers, dies at 92
Show More
Del. pastor to deliver benediction at President-elect Biden's inauguration
Request to revoke bail of men arrested during Philly vote count denied
'Counting down my breaths': Jacob Blake reflects on shooting
ShopRite, NJ pharmacies say their COVID vaccine schedules are full
Siegfried Fischbacher, of Siegfried & Roy, dies of pancreatic cancer
More TOP STORIES News