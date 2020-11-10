lottery

Hospital workers become millionaires after winning $6 million in the lottery

By Lauren M. Johnson, CNN
(CNN) -- A group of hospital workers got a sweet surprise when they found out they won $6 million in the lottery on Halloween.

Heewon (Theresa) Choi, Melanie Nolan and their two other unnamed co-workers at Royal Columbian Hospital in New Westminster, British Columbia, won big in the British Columbia Lottery after they bought a ticket at a local convenience store, the corporation said in a statement.

The four friends have been playing the lottery together for about a year using birth dates and anniversaries to select their numbers.

Choi, the "team captain," bought the physical ticket late last month. She was in her office when she checked on the lottery's app to see if they had won.

"I couldn't believe it," Choi told B.C. Lottery Corporation. "I immediately showed it to Melanie who sits right next to me."

At first, she said she thought they had won $6,000, but upon further inspection she realized it was more, a lot more.

When the other two got to work and learned the news, Choi said they thought it was a joke.

"I've always dreamed about being a millionaire. I feel like I'm in a dream," Choi said.

So what will they do with the money? The group said they are planning to go to a nice dinner together, but other than that only one of them had an idea.

Nolan said she plans to donate some of her winnings to the Royal Columbian Hospital Foundation. After that, she may go back to school.

